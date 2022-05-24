Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.86 million and the lowest is $22.51 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $20.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $104.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $111.74 million, with estimates ranging from $98.91 million to $123.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 11,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,367. The stock has a market cap of $446.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.