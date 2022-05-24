Brokerages Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $11,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

REPX opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $496.10 million, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.51%.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.