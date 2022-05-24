Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.90 million to $66.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

SMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 177,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

