Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price at C$13.53

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$12.67 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.81 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.40.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

