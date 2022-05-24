Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.42

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.30 ($6.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
BBVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
