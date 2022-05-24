Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.42

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.30 ($6.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.