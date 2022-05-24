Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT at $5.79

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKIMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €5.60 ($5.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.38) to €6.30 ($6.70) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

BKIMF remained flat at $$5.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

