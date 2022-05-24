Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $74.14

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 7,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

