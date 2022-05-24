Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price at $20.40

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 482,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 452,686 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $784.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

