Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT at $35.71

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have commented on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 12,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Keyera has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

