Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
