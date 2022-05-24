Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

