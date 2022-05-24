Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.25

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.25 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 15270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $1,587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.