Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Shares Down 3.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70. 1,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

