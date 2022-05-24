Cabot Co. (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 10th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Cabot has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.