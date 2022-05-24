Cabot Co. (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 10th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Cabot has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
NYSE:CBT opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
About Cabot (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.