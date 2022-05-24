Callisto Network Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $5,405.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.09 or 0.06665450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00073895 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000340 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

