Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CLWY stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Calloway’s Nursery has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

