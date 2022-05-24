Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $22.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,323. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

