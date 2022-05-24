Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $13.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARBK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

