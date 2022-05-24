Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

