Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.55.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

