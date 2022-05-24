Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CSFB decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$23.30 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.27.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

