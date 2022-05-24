Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 3.7% After Earnings Beat

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 18,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

