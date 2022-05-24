Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 17.6% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.