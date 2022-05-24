Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Tigress Financial

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $278.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.88.

Shares of CAT opened at $204.15 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

