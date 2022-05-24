Cavalry Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,586 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

