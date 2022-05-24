Cavalry Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cavalry Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,292 shares during the quarter. Zuora makes up approximately 0.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 220,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

