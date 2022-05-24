Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 9,070 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cavalry Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $49.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $625.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $571.22 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $648.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $960.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

