CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.53% of CDW worth $147,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $155.39 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.