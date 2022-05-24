CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
