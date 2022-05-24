CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 42.9% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

