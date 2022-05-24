Celer Network Market Capitalization Hits $124.65 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $124.65 million and approximately $31.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,278,297 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

