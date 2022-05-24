Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,904.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 1,010,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

