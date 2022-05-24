Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.18

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 60331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

CLDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after acquiring an additional 620,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

