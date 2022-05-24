Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

