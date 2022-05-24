Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of CLRB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
