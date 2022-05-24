Celo (CELO) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00004515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 8% against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $588.88 million and $84.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

