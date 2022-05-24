Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $25.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.05.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,899,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $68,248,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $54,543,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 19,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

