Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWBHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut Charlotte’s Web from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.91.

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

