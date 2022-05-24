Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.00

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 2251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 445,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after buying an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

