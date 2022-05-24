China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Down 6.2%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 13,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

China Railway Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

