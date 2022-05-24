Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,211 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,117,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 469,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 43,627 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corning by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,387,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,875,000 after purchasing an additional 608,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

GLW stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

