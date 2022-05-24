Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ciena worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $27,439,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ciena by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

CIEN opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.