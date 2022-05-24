Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ciena worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after buying an additional 154,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322,386 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. 935,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

