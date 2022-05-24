Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.10. 21,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.64. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $271.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

