Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cintas were worth $130,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cintas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.97. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.