Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. 30,041,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,103,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.