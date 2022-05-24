Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Sonic Fund II L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sonic Fund II L.P. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 7.9% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sonic Fund II L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

NYSE C traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. 2,009,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,683,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

