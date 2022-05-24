Citigroup Trims ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price to $9.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of ORIC opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,442,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,701,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after buying an additional 376,726 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

