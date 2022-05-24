Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CLZNY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $$19.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

