ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Middleby worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 166,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,987,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,450. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average of $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,856. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.