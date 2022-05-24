ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

United Rentals stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.76 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

