ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,624,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $548.82. 1,012,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

