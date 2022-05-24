ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 50,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,621,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,111 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. 8,784,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,260,126. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $460.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

